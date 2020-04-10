Board of County Commissioners plan online meeting Tuesday

Body

The Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting will proceed 9 a.m. Tuesday with an online format.

The meeting will be streamed via YouTube and residents can access the meeting by visiting main.putnam-fl.com or clicking the link on the Putnam County, FL BOCC Facebook page.

“We feel this format and process is best to protect everyone from the COVID-19 virus while getting done the needed business of the county,” board Chairman Terry Turner said in a press release.

Residents are still invited to share public comment but must submit their comments prior to the meeting to BOCCmeetingcomments@putnam-fl.com.

People’s phone number, name and address must be included.

The board workshop scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

If there are questions about the meeting, call Laura Parsons at 329-0207 or email her at laura.parsons@putnam-fl.com.