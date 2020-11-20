Businessman tapped to lead hospital board

Karl Flagg, the newly-appointed chairman of the Putnam Community Medical Center board, stands in a hallway inside the hospital Thursday.

A former Palatka Mayor and Putnam County commissioner, Karl Flagg became the Putnam Community Medical Center board chairman and he called the facility’s future bright despite the coronavirus pandemic…