Call center closure, trash pickup changes occurring for holiday

Body

Putnam County offices will be closed for Memorial Day and hours will be adjusted for the county coronavirus hotline following the holiday.

Trash pickups will also be affected for residents, but county pickup from Waste Pro will be pushed back one day.

Because of the holiday, Monday pickups will be moved to Tuesday, Tuesday pickups will be moved to Wednesday and Wednesday pickups will be moved to Thursday.

Thursday and Friday pickup days should not be affected, Waste Pro officials said.

A release from the city of Palatka stated city trash will be collected Tuesday and Thursday for residents whose trash day is usually Monday and Thursday. Residential customers whose days are Tuesday and Friday will be Wednesday and Friday.

Putnam County and municipal offices will also be closed.

As the holiday nears, the number of coronavirus cases in the county reached 138 Friday. The most recent cases were a 43-year-old Palatka woman and a 52-year-old Interlachen man, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

Four deaths have been reported in the county since the virus outbreak began.

Residents who have questions regarding COVID-19 can call 329-1904 beginning Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The county hotline staff at the Emergency Operations Center will be off for Memorial Day weekend.

“Following 70 straight days and approximately 760 hours of fighting COVID-19, in observance of Memorial Day, staff assigned to COVID-19 at the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center will be taking off Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” a county news release stated.

Following the next week, operations will continue at the EOC 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In a statewide coronavirus update, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference Friday youth activities and summer camps are allowed to restart, effective immediately. The number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached 29,451 with 2,190 deaths statewide, according to floridadisaster.org.

“At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches,” DeSantis said. “I think our kids have been out of organized activities for a couple months now. I think we need to have a pathway to get it back.”