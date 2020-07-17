Cases increase at county correctional institutions, long-term care facilities

-
Mary Garcia, right, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County, looks on as a staff member takes a call inside the Emergency Operations Center in April before masks were required.
Correctional institutions in Putnam County reported 53 active coronavirus cases Thursday, and long-term care facilities had 30 active cases.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office had 43 positive…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.