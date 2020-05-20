Caution urged ahead of holiday weekend

Body

Another coronavirus case was reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of diagnoses in Putnam County to 135, health officials said.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the state Department of Health in Putnam County, said as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, she is concerned about people complying with social distancing guidelines.

“I think we just have to make sure we take care of those individuals who are more susceptible,” Garcia said. “It’s a matter of being compassionate for someone else (and) trying to do the right thing.”

She said people should wear a mask not only to protect them, but people with whom they come into contact.

Testing has increased throughout the county and the state, and as test numbers increase, diagnosed case numbers will also rise, Garcia said.

More than 33,000 tests were reported statewide Monday, making it the largest daily number of tests recorded during the outbreak. A total of 77,669 people in Florida have been tested and only 6.1% of the tests returned positive.

Garcia said testing is being offered to any employee who is part of Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, noting many people could be asymptomatic. She said guidelines previously recommend isolating for two weeks, but some people are taking longer to recover.

A previous post from the Department of Health in Putnam County stated 90 people had recovered from the virus, but with guidelines changing because of increased recovery time, no new recovery numbers have been released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the health officials, 2,911 people in the county have been tested, with 4.6% of the tests returning negative.

Residents who may not have been tested for coronavirus can be tested for the coronavirus antibody by donating blood through OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center with a campus in Jacksonville.

Within 48 hours and regardless of symptoms, donors can log on to OneBlood.org to check their results.

“The testing brings many benefits. In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors,” Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations, said in a statement.

“OneBlood is working closely with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to provide de-identified data on the number of people testing positive and the geographical location. This information will help in decision making for reopening the economy.”

People who wish to donate blood at OneBlood must make an appointment by calling 888-936-6283 or visit the group’s website.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached 47,471, with 2,096 deaths reported statewide. Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Putnam County.

Garcia stressed the need for social distancing of at least 6 feet and wearing face masks in public, even though it may seem difficult to do.