Celebrating Despite it All

Body

Palatka High School’s seniors went to campus one last time this week to receive their caps and gowns.

PHS hosted a drive-thru graduation celebration Friday, the same day the school scheduled its graduation ceremony prior to the coronavirus pandemic postponing its plans.

“It’s a way for us to have a little bit of normalcy for the kids,” Principal J.T. Stout said. “They knew all year long that May 29 was their day to celebrate their graduation, so we wanted to do something special for them on that date.”

In addition to their caps and gowns, seniors picked up their graduation cords and yearbooks. Students who paid for Grad Bash, an annual celebration at Universal Studios in Orlando, also got a refund during Friday’s celebration.

Stout said Friday’s ceremony allowed seniors to return their textbooks, library books and the laptops the school loaned them. He said the drive-thru celebration made ending the school year more convenient for students and staff.

“We’re killing a lot of birds with one stone,” Stout said. “We figured this was the best way to do it.”

Superintendent Rick Surrency echoed Stout’s sentiments, stating it is important to honor high school seniors in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to have a traditional graduation, which everyone is looking forward to,” Surrency said. “But celebrating their entire year and entire (high school) career on the day they were supposed to graduate is a great idea.”

Some seniors stopped their cars in the parking lot to talk to their teachers, with some teachers shedding tears during the conversations.

PHS senior Diovoinne Fells said she is happy to have her cap and gown and will be wearing it around the house before she graduates. She said she is looking forward to her graduation ceremony even though it will happen a little later than she expected.

“I loved every part of being at (PHS),” Fells said. “It was a great experience for me.”

PHS’ graduation ceremony will take place Aug. 7. He said seniors will receive their diplomas during the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Surrency said the ceremony may be limited to just students if the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing but a final decision has yet to be made.

“I’m so excited,” Fells said. “I can’t wait to walk across the stage.”