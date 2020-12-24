Christmas arrives early during annual toy giveaway

Jahvire Honor, Derrikay McDuffie, Kayden Nelson, Raheme Betts Jr. and Jahzaiya Honor hold toys they received from the Palatka Housing Authority’s toy giveaway.

Palatka Housing Authority staff members greet seniors, to whom they passed out stockings earlier this week.

The Palatka Housing Authority spread holiday cheer to children and seniors Tuesday and Wednesday, helping families close out a difficult year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Housing authority CEO…