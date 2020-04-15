Colonel sidelined after deputy tests positive

Body

The second in command at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is sitting it out after one of the agency’s deputies tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed the diagnosis after the deputy exhibited symptoms and requested to be tested Sunday.

“Because of the quick reaction of our deputy in recognizing the symptoms, we were able to limit exposure to just a few other deputies,” sheriff’s office Col. Joe Wells said.

Similarly, six sheriff’s office employees who worked in close proximity with the deputy have also been quarantined. Wells, the agency’s undersheriff, is one of the six being isolated for precautionary measures, according to a post on his Facebook account Tuesday morning.

According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Allison Waters-Merritt, the deputy has not been hospitalized but has been quarantined.

In the post, Wells said he is keeping in contact with the agency and conducting business from his home office.

“This will be the first time in more than 22 years that I’ve not put on a uniform for this length of time,” said Wells, who noted he was on day two of a 14-day quarantine.

Waters-Merritt said the employees have been placed on paid leave and a date for them to return to work has yet to be set.

She said the health department is monitoring the status of the seven sheriff’s office employees and anyone who had contact with the deputy.

Wells said he is unsure how the deputy was exposed to COVID-19. He said it is unknown if the exposure happened at work or while off-duty.

“The deputy did not respond to any known positive cases,” Wells said. “But we knew there was a high likelihood we would have at least one positive case because of the nature of our job and the contact we make with the public when responding to calls.”

Several deputies in Florida have caught the virus, with some cases being fatal due to the deputies having pre-existing health conditions, Waters-Merritt said.

“All of us are working under the premise that at some point, with the job we expect our law enforcement deputies to do, they are going to come into contact with this disease,” Waters-Merritt said.

Waters-Merritt said the sheriff’s office has issued personal protection equipment, including masks, eye protection, gloves and cleaning chemicals to sanitize vehicles, to all of its deputies. She said deputies have also received training on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We want to remind everyone of the importance of staying home unless necessary to go to work, buy groceries, pick up medicine or going to medical appointments,” Waters-Merritt said.