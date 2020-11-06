Confederate statue relocation up for discussion at workshop

Melrose Heritage Park is one of two locations a committee recommended the Board of County Commissioners relocate the Confederate statue currently at the Putnam County Courthouse.

A committee recommended the Board of County Commissioners relocate the Confederate statue, currently at the Putnam County Courthouse, to Veterans Park in East Palatka, pictured above.

Confederate monument talk will continue Tuesday afternoon as the Putnam County Board of Commissioners considers a relocation decision after having voted to move it more than two months ago. The…