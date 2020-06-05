Contact tracing yields 11 new virus cases in county

Body

Putnam County health officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases Thursday as most Florida counties prepare for Phase 2 of the state’s reopening today.

The Florida Department of Health in Putnam County said cases increased to 165 and nine of the new cases came from Palatka.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County, said all the most recent cases came from contact tracing, meaning they interacted with someone who had COVID-19.

“This is not over,” Garcia said. “I think the governor … has tried to open (Florida) slowly because you’re going to see cases like this. And they’re individuals that, in my book, followed really good precautionary (measures). They did the right things.”

Phase 2 begins today and under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, bars and pubs can reopen at 50% capacity, retail stores can operate at full capacity and outside restaurant seating can be at full capacity with social distancing. Indoor restaurant seating remains at half-capacity but bar-top seating is allowed.

Businesses such as tattoo parlors and tanning salons can also reopen with social distancing, movie theaters and bowling alleys can operate at 50% capacity and gyms can fully open with social distancing.

“We’re excited that all of our businesses locally here will be able to accept customers and clients,” said Charlie Douglas, chairman of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. “We have done a good job in Putnam County with our containment efforts with COVID. It’s not perfect, but no community has been perfect.”

Senior citizens or people with underlying health conditions are urged to take extra precautions as the state reopens. People should not congregate in groups of 50 or more people, according to the order. People who work in long-term care facilities should be tested on a weekly basis, according to the order.

“If I was a health care worker, if I was a restaurant worker, if I was a hair-cutter, we offer to test you because that, to me, made me as a customer feel better,” Garcia said. “That’s why we wanted to increase our testing.”

People who want to be tested can call the COVID-19 hotline 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 329-1904.

The new cases reported Thursday are:

– A 77-year-old Hollister woman.

– A 25-year old Florahome woman.

– A 36-year-old Palatka woman

– A 37-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 56-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 48-year-old Palatka man.

– A 60-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 20-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 20-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 16-year-old Palatka girl.

– A 54-year-old Palatka man.

County Commission Chairman Terry Turner said Tuesday’s commission meeting will be in person and the meeting room will have socially- distanced chairs, temperature checks and sanitization protocols.

The meeting will still be live-streamed if residents would like to watch virtually, he said. Emails for public comment can be submitted to BOCCmeetingcomments@putnam-fl.com with the resident’s name, address and phone number.

Turner said moving to Phase 2 is a good step for the county.

“I think it is going to be good for business,” Turner said.

“Putnam County has got to learn to live with COVID-19. We just have to do it in the safest manner possible.”