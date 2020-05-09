Cooking Out for a Cause

Body

The coronavirus outbreak may be causing fear in some people, but for members of Passionate First Born Church in Palatka, giving back is how they choose to spend their time.

At the edge of Putnam Community Medical Center on Friday, church members wore bright pink shirts with the words “Showing love in a time like this.” They served barbecue to hospital employees and Pastor James Mathews said the church has been serving the community since 2005.

“This is an event that laid on my heart about maybe a month ago,” Mathews said. “God gave me this vision. … It’s all about how we can honor and how we can serve.”

Doctors, nurses and other employees feasted Friday, saying they were grateful for the food.

“It’s such a blessing. I love it,” employee Anita Meredith said.