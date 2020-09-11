Cool grant will benefit children

Subhead Feed the Need supplies schools with refrigerators for storing weekend meals

Palatka High School was one of 14 school partners of Feed the Need to receive refrigerators for storing food in helping provide county students with weekend meals.

Badcock Home Furniture & More employees delivered refrigerators purchased by Feed the Need to county schools at no cost.

Positively Putnam FL

Feed The Need of Putnam County isn’t letting coronavirus get in the way of getting weekend meals to children who need them. The nonprofit, run out of the Bramlitt’s Plumbing & Electric warehouse…