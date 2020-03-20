Coronavirus claims life in Clay County as numbers rise

Body

By Sarah Cavacini

and Emanuel Griffin

Palatka Daily News

scavacini@palatkadailynews.com

egriffin@palatkadailynews.com

As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hiked up to 432, Putnam County still had no confirmed positive cases as of Thursday.

One positive COVID-19 case in Clay County resulted in a death Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 31 people have been tested in Putnam County with 22 tests negative and nine results still pending.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the state Department of Health in Putnam County, recommended staying isolated if possible because isolation works well to stop the spread of the virus.

“Thank you for using your best judgment in your daily activities and limit social contact,” Garcia said in an email. “Social isolation ‘lowers the curve’ and does not overtax our hospitals and first responders.”

A call center in Putnam County dedicated to answering coronavirus questions opened Tuesday and Putnam County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Simpson said about 135 calls have come in as of Thursday afternoon.

“We’ll continue to staff this (Emergency Operations Center) and to support the Department of Health,” Simpson said. “(We’ll) continue to staff the EOC to manage the response activities countywide (related to COVID-19).”

The call center is located at the Emergency Operations Center, 410 S. State Road 19 in Palatka, and operators are available to speak 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Due to isolation and virus fears, many events around the county have been canceled, including the Bostwick Blueberry Festival, Crescent City Catfish Festival and the Putnam County Fair.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Tuesday requiring bars and nightclubs to shut down for 30 days, beach gatherings to consist of 10 or fewer people and restaurants to only seat at half-capacity.

Angie Musselwhite, owner of Musselwhite’s Seafood and Grill in East Palatka, feared long-term economic ramifications for her business.

“We have had to (temporarily) cut the staff,” Musselwhite said. “This is a locally-owned establishment. There’s fear. We’re a family-operated business.”

Brian Bergen, vice president of economic development for Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, said the service industry makes $110 million in sales per month in Putnam County and 14,000 residents work in the industry.

Of those residents, 78% work in the restaurants, he said.

“At this point, it’s hard to gauge the impact this will have because we don’t know how long this is going to go on,” Bergen said. “It’s kind of a wait-and-see situation. We really won’t know until we’re at the end of this.”