Coronavirus Complications

Subhead Hospital continues to deal with uncertainty surrounding COVID-19

Putnam Community Medical Center CEO Mark Dooley says he hasn’t seen anything like COVID-19 during his 30 years in health care.

Charli McCollough, Putnam Community house supervisor, takes a quick break outside the hospital Thursday. She said being a nurse through the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy.

The coronavirus pandemic began seven months ago and Putnam Community Medical Center did not escape virus ramifications. Putnam Community CEO Mark Dooley said in his almost 30 years in health care…