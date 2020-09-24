Council green lights Waste Pro request

-
Seeking support from State Road 20 motorists, Kate Gallagher protests Waste Pro expanding its Interlachen operations.
-
A map of the proposed Waste Pro facility in Interlachen was presented to the Interlachen Town Council at a meeting Wednesday evening.
Interlachen Town Council members in a 4-1 vote Wednesday night approved a special exception for a Waste Pro construction and demolition storage facility on the company’s Interlachen property.
Waste…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.