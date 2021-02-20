Councilman reflects on decades of service

Welaka Town Council member Willie Washington stands in front of Town Hall on Tuesday after a council meeting.

Councilman Willie Washington and his daughter, Kathy, smile together Friday inside Welaka Town Hall.

A room in Welaka Town Hall is dedicated to Washington.

WELAKA – Much has changed in 52 years. When Willie Washington was first elected to the Welaka Town Council in the late 1960s he could not be sworn in at the original Town Hall. No Black people were…