County begins Phase 2 with 7 new cases

Putnam County coronavirus cases climbed higher as seven new cases were reported Friday, including a 3-year-old boy, the youngest case recorded in the county.

The county reported 18 cases during the past two days, increasing the overall number of cases in the county to 172.

All the new cases were from Palatka and younger than 18. The city has the highest number of Putnam coronavirus cases recorded at 112, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam, said in an email the cases are not travel-related. Each person diagnosed had contact with someone who had COVID-19.

“My concerns have always been the same,” Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill said. “I don’t think this county’s ready for Phase 2.”

The new cases were:

– A 14-year-old boy.

– A 5-year-old boy.

– A 9-year-old girl.

– An 8-year-old girl.

– A 13-year-old girl.

– A 17-year-old girl.

– A 3-year-old boy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed 64 of 67 Florida counties, including Putnam, to reopen but Hill said he doesn’t want people to think this virus is gone. The movement to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allows bars and pubs to reopen at 50% capacity, restaurants to allow bar-top seating and personal service places such as tattoo parlors and tanning salons to reopen with social distancing guidelines.

However, the large dining room at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is not open yet, but manager Bree Wilkinson said they plan to open the dining room and bar-top soon.

“I don’t know for sure,” she said. “I’m thinking it’s going to be in the next week or two.

City of Palatka facilities have not reopened to the public and Hill said they will not reopen until a “true flattening curve” has been seen in Palatka.

The number of coronavirus tests in the county increased to 4,114 people with 95.8% of tests returning negative, according to floridadisaster.org.

County officials said the people who were recently infected are cooperating and self-quarantining. People who would like to get tested for coronavirus or have questions regarding COVID-19 can call 329-1904 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Statewide, cases increased to 61,488 with 2,660 deaths reported in Florida. Six virus-related deaths have occurred in Putnam since the outbreak began.

“The increased testing has shown us we’re not out of the woods yet,” Hill said. “I don’t think the world is out of the woods.”