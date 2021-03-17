County fair back ‘in full swing’

Subhead Annual event offers rides, food, safety guidelines

Deggeller Attractions employees assemble rides Tuesday at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka.

Rides like this one will light up the night when the Putnam County Fair begins Friday.

Food booths line the Putnam County Fairgrounds as vendors were preparing Tuesday afternoon for the fair, which is scheduled to open Friday.

Positively Putnam FL

Organizers are hoping for a successful Putnam County Fair when it returns Friday after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair will have rides, entertainment, food…