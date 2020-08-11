County passes 1,500 cases, hits 27 deaths

Body

Putnam County surpassed 1,500 coronavirus cases Monday and two virus-related deaths occurred Saturday to Monday.

The Florida Department of Health in Putnam County announced the deaths of an 84-year-old woman Saturday and a 72-year-old man Monday. Their places of residence were not released.

Putnam reached 1,519 total cases Monday since the outbreak began in March. Mary Garcia, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County, said while there were protests this weekend, she thought participants did a good job wearing masks and trying to social distance from what she saw through pictures.

“Any larger gathering worries me,” Garcia said. “But I think, for the most part people wore their masks. I think people were very good at graduation, too. So, we’re just hoping that everybody follows the rules and, if you don’t think follow the rules, you stay home.”

Garcia said dealing with the deaths in Putnam County has been tough, but she’s also concerned with the high number of cases in younger residents.

Of all the reported COVID-19 cases in the county, 13.5% were in children younger than 18, according to a report from the Department of Health on Monday. The report also showed Putnam was below the state’s pediatric rate of 15.1%.

Garcia said she believes cases in younger people are due to contact with someone who had coronavirus. Residents ages 15-24 made up the highest age group with reported coronavirus cases in Putnam. According to the Department of Health, 263 cases of the 1,519 were 15 to 24 years old, or 17% of all cases reported since March.

No new hospitalizations were reported Monday, but 23 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and eight of those patients were in the intensive care unit, according to a county release.

It should be noted hospitalizations are determined by the patient’s place of residence and not all patients may be hospitalized in Putnam County.

Putnam Community Medical Center CEO Mark Dooley said the hospital had 11 positive COVID-19 patients Monday, with six in the intensive care unit.

“We encourage everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID and protect those around you by wearing a mask when unable to socially distance,” Dooley said in a statement.

Of the 27 deaths reported in the county, 11 deaths were reported in long-term care facilities. A report from the Department of Health last updated Saturday showed five virus-related deaths came from Solaris Health Care in Palatka, three were from Lakewood Nursing Center in Crescent City, and one came from Five Oaks Rest Home in Welaka.

Garcia said wearing masks and washing hands with soap and water are still important during the pandemic.

“I think people are learning that it’s, I hate to say, a new way of life, but it’s certainly a new way for this little bit of time,” Garcia said.