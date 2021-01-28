Credit Where Credit’s Due

Body

Smiles and applause filled the Putnam County Government Complex on Tuesday as county employees were recognized for their dedication to the community.

Fire and Emergency Medical Services Battalion Chief Tina Hitchcock kicked off the achievement presentations with her recognition as Employee of the Quarter.

Public Safety Executive Director J.R. Grimes said Hitchcock goes above and beyond her duties, and he couldn’t think of anyone better suited to receive the recognition.

“Everything we needed since the first day I started here, she was the first one to step up and say, ‘I can do that.’ She’s got the can-do attitude. She’ll do absolutely anything,” Grimes said. “… I can’t thank her for the hard work she puts in enough. I mean, this (award) was just a small token.”

Recognitions occurred during the Board of County Commissioners meeting. County Administrator Terry Suggs said the program started before the coronavirus pandemic, and although the virus made meetings difficult to conduct in person, recognizing employees again was a great opportunity. There had not been such an employee recognition program prior to 2020.

Property Appraiser Tim Parker presented awards to office employees Mark Holder, Victoria McRae, Justin Edwards and Clay Davis for their combined 45 years of service.

Sandra Slaughter, who also works at the Property Appraiser’s Office, was scheduled to be recognized Tuesday for her five years of service but was unable to attend the meeting.

Davis is the longest-serving property appraiser employee, having put 20 years into the Putnam County office. He is the deeds and mapping supervisor, holds a state-certified residential appraiser designation, serves as chairman of the county’s Insurance Committee and is a member of the Kiwanis Club of the Azalea City.

“Thank you, Clay, for your leadership this past year on our Insurance Committee as chairman,” Suggs said. “You’ve done an outstanding job and you made it so much easier. Thank you so much.”

Copyright 2021 by Palatka Daily News - all rights reserved.