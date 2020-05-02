Daily News to reopen lobby during weekdays

Body

The Palatka Daily News will be joining other Putnam County businesses seeking a gradual return to normal operations.

The newspaper will open its lobby only to readers and guests noon – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday. Other parts of the newspaper’s offices and production facility will remain closed to non-employees.

Visitors are asked but not required to wear a mask when visiting the lobby. Daily News advertising and news staff will also wear masks when visiting clients and news sources as they begin to resume on-site visits next week.

Thank you for your loyal patronage during these difficult days. For more information, call Publisher Michael Leonard at 312-5201.