Deadline Nears for Census Count

Communities benefit when more people are counted, officials say

  • Census workers have been going door to door to conduct a more accurate count.
    Census workers have been going door to door to conduct a more accurate count.
  • The Census can also be done online.
    The Census can also be done online.
  • Census workers have been going door to door to conduct a more accurate count.
    Census workers have been going door to door to conduct a more accurate count.
The deadline for residents to respond to the Census is Monday and local officials are asking residents to not accost Census-takers. Residents can respond to the Census by visiting my2020census.gov…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.