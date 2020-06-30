Deputies, 1 inmate test positive

Subhead
Some quarantined, hospitalized after recent surge of virus cases
-
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is on high alert after 16 deputies and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Palatka Art League member Debbie Grabowski, President Deb Daniels and Treasurer Sheri Harnack show the facemasks made for people in the community who need to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
By Sarah Cavacini and Nick Blank
Palatka Daily News
scavacini@palatkadailynews.com
nblank@palatkadailynews.com
Coronavirus cases in Putnam County surpassed 300 this weekend, with 17 of them…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.