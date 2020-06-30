Deputies, 1 inmate test positive

Some quarantined, hospitalized after recent surge of virus cases

  • The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is on high alert after 16 deputies and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Palatka Art League member Debbie Grabowski, President Deb Daniels and Treasurer Sheri Harnack show the facemasks made for people in the community who need to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
By Sarah Cavacini and Nick Blank  Palatka Daily News scavacini@palatkadailynews.com nblank@palatkadailynews.com    Coronavirus cases in Putnam County surpassed 300 this weekend, with 17 of them…

