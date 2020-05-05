Deputy back at work after coronavirus recovery

Body

After 17 days in quarantine, a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy who contracted COVID-19 said he no longer has the novel virus.

Kenny Roberts, who first tested positive for coronavirus April 12, said he took two tests that came back negative for coronavirus.

“I have to give a big thanks to my (Putnam County Sheriff’s Office) family, (Sheriff) Gator DeLoach and everyone that has called me (every day) to check on me and bring me things,” Roberts said in a social media post. “They have showed (an) unbelievable amount of family support.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Roberts requested to be tested after exhibiting symptoms. Deputies said Roberts didn’t require any hospitalization throughout his time in quarantine.

“We have no idea where this came from,” Col. Joe Wells said. “He wasn’t in contact with any known positive cases at work.”

Wells said six sheriff’s office employees, himself included, were also placed in quarantine because they worked in close proximity with Roberts. He said all the employees were placed on paid leave but have since returned to work after testing negative for COVID-19.

According to Wells, 33 Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employees have been quarantined since the pandemic began, with all of them testing negative for coronavirus except Roberts. He said each deputy who is placed in quarantine has to test negative for the virus twice before returning to duty.

“As of this morning, everybody is back on duty and nobody is in quarantine as we speak,” Wells said Monday afternoon.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the sheriff’s office has provided personal protection equipment, including masks, eye protection, gloves and cleaning chemicals to sanitize vehicles, to all of its deputies, Wells said.

He said deputies also receive training on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Roberts thanked the sheriff’s office for its precautions and ensuring the safety of Putnam County.

“I’m so lucky to be (a part) of an agency and community that cares,” Roberts said online.