DeSantis urges caution as curve flattens

On the same day Putnam County coronavirus cases increased to 59 – and with more than 1,000 people in Putnam County having tested negative – Gov. Ron DeSantis said the curve in Florida is flattening.

“Last month, media reports came flying in that Florida would run out of hospital and (intensive care unit) beds due to coronavirus. … (The media) said we were a week or two behind Italy or New York. Yet, we didn’t panic,” DeSantis said Tuesday in a video.

He said the number of patients in hospital beds is decreasing and field hospitals set up for the virus remain empty.

The number of cases in Florida may be increasing, but the data does not change if and when people recover. Currently, the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County is not releasing the number of people who may have recovered from coronavirus because the reinfection rate is unknown, said Mary Garcia, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

“The Department of Health is working on a specific protocol to address this,” Garcia said in an email last week.

The most recent case is from a 40-year-old Interlachen man. Other cases include 32 from Palatka, 11 from East Palatka, 10 from Interlachen, two from Crescent City, two in Satsuma, one in Hawthorne and one in Welaka.

The number of cases in Florida totaled 27,869 with 867 deaths statewide, according to floridadisaster.org. Only one death has been reported in Putnam County since the virus outbreak began.

As testing increases across Florida, Putnam’s testing has risen, too.

The department reported 1,075 tests have been issued in the county with 1,016 returned negative.

DeSantis announced Saturday schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year with virtual classes as the substitute. He suspended nursing home visitations and mandated a two-week quarantine for people visiting Florida from places such as New York, where coronavirus cases are the most prominent.

“Data shows these efforts are working well, especially when compared to what the experts predicted many weeks ago,” DeSantis said.

Although no changes regarding reopening services and facilities in Putnam County have been made, beaches in Jacksonville reopened 6 a.m. – noon and 5–8 p.m.

St. Johns County also reopened beaches 6 a.m. – noon.

“We did not follow the path of Italy or New York,” DeSantis said. “Now, we’re not done and we have more work to do, but Floridians have stepped up and done a great job.”