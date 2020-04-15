District makes adjustments to program as schools remain closed

Body

Due to low participation at certain locations and limited staff, the Putnam County School District made some changes to the Feeding Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to students.

Starting this week, the Feeding Program will no longer operate on Fridays. Instead, students will get an additional breakfast and lunch on Thursdays.

“The workers and drivers will be letting families know as they pick up this week at the school sites and the bus stops that going forward, including this Friday, there will be no school site pick up or bus route dropoff of meals on Fridays,” said Felicia Cahan, the school district’s public information officer.

The Feeding Program has also altered how it operates.

When the Feeding Program began March 30, students had to be present with their parents in order for them to receive the free food. Superintendent Rick Surrency said that is no longer the case.

“We just wanted to make it as accessible as possible,” Surrency said. “We understand the hardship that may come with people having to gather up their kids and possibly expose them to the elements and coronavirus. We just wanted to make it as palatable as possible to help people be fed.”

However, the way the school district is distributing its food remains unchanged, district officials said.

Students are able to pick up meals 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Browning-Pearce Elementary, Crescent City High, Interlachen High, Interlachen Elementary, James A. Long Elementary, Jenkins Middle, Kelley Smith Elementary, Melrose Elementary, Middleton-Burney Elementary, Moseley Elementary, Ochwilla Elementary and Palatka High.

The school district used to provide drive-thru services at Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School, Miller Middle School and C.L. Overturf Jr. Sixth Grade Center but ceased operations at those locations this week.

“We weren’t getting a lot of traffic at those sites, so we’ve reallocated the resources we have to other sites,” Surrency said.

In addition to drive-thru services, the school district also delivers food to students at Crescent City, Interlachen, Melrose, Ochwilla and Palatka bus stops.

Nicole Hawthorne, the school district’s food services director, said there are 48 buses delivering food throughout the county. She said the school district has given out 137,446 meals as of Tuesday afternoon.

For more information about the district’s Feeding Program, including the new pickup schedule, call 329-0554 or visit putnamschools.org.