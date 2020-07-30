Doctor: Dealing with virus most rigorous experience of career

Subhead
Testing sites will close temporarily because of approaching storm
-
Dr. Richard Feibelman, third from left, a critical care doctor at Putnam Community Medical Center, and the hospital intensive care unit team wear their protective gear when working with COVID-19 patients.
A Putnam Community Medical Center critical care doctor said COVID-19 is the most rigorous experience he has dealt with in his 36 years of experience.
Dr. Richard Feibelman said working with…
