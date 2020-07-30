Emergency personnel watching potential tropical storm system

Docks along River Street in Palatka were submerged in the St. Johns River in the wake of Hurricane Dorian last September. A potential tropical storm could bring heavy rain to the county.

The 5 p.m. Wednesday projections show a potential tropical storm arriving in Florida on Saturday and in Northeast Florida late Sunday.

Emergency officials are telling residents across the state to brace for a potential tropical weather system as early as Saturday, with impacts in Northeast Florida early Monday. The National…