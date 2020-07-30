Emergency personnel watching potential tropical storm system

-
Docks along River Street in Palatka were submerged in the St. Johns River in the wake of Hurricane Dorian last September. A potential tropical storm could bring heavy rain to the county.
-
The 5 p.m. Wednesday projections show a potential tropical storm arriving in Florida on Saturday and in Northeast Florida late Sunday.
Emergency officials are telling residents across the state to brace for a potential tropical weather system as early as Saturday, with impacts in Northeast Florida early Monday.
The National…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.