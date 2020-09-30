Event planned to carry on tradition of feeding local kids

Local children prepare meals at last year’s Putnam Teen Fighting Hunger event, hosted by Feed the Need of Putnam County.

Local children prepare meals at last year’s Putnam Teen Fighting Hunger event, hosted by Feed the Need of Putnam County.

Feed The Need of Putnam County is hosting its third Putnam Teens Fighting Hunger packing event Thursday. The goal is bringing more than 150 teens together to give back to the community and stamp out…