Everything OK as Canvassing Board tests machines

Test comes ahead of early voting Oct. 19-31, Election Day Nov. 3

On Friday, election workers Dorothy Cooper and Carlene Mims insert test ballots into machines used in Putnam County elections

Elections Supervisor Charles Overturf III and County Commissioner Jeff Rawls check the ballot processing machines Friday to make sure they are ready for election season.

Putnam County voters can rest assured their votes will be counted when hitting polling locations this election cycle. The Putnam County Supervisor of Elections Office Canvassing Board met Friday to…