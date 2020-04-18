Facebook page, website go live for Positively Putnam

Body

Palatka Daily News

A Facebook page and website dedicated to the Positively Putnam FL program are up and running.

The community is encouraged to enjoy and engage with each. Just enter Positively Putnam FL in the search area of your Facebook page to find us. The address is @PositivelyPutnamFL.

Please like and share the page with others. The new web address is www.positivelyputnamfl.com.

Both platforms contain basic information about the 12-month program, the names and logos of partner organizations helping underwrite it and other information.

Content on each will grow as the program proceeds and readers connect and interact.

Residents are invited to share content suitable for Positively Putnam FL. These are not platforms for political content, criticism of others or negativity.

The purpose of Positively Putnam FL is to call attention to those things that are good and uplifting about Putnam County. Inappropriate content will be removed.

Users can submit via the website or Facebook page also by sending to positivelyputnamfl@palatkadailynews.com. Inquiries about the program can also be made via this email address.