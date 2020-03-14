Fair canceled as company assembling rides, attractions

Body

Fairs in Putnam and a neighboring county can be added to the list of events that have been canceled because of coronavirus fears.

The Putnam County Fair and the Clay County Fair, which many Putnam residents frequented annually, have been called off.

As of press time Friday, there is one confirmed coronavirus case in Clay County and none in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Fair, which was scheduled to take place March 20-28 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka, was called off after the Fair Authority met Friday evening.

“In light of the COVID-19 virus and with guidance from state and local authorities, it is with much sadness that we must cancel the 2020 fair,” Putnam County Fair Manager Amy Poupore said. “This was not a decision taken lightly.”

According to Poupore, the fair will be issuing refunds for all tickets until April 15. On Friday, she said the Fair Authority is unsure whether there will still be a livestock exhibit or a pageant later this year.

“Kids raise these animals with the intent of selling them at the fair,” Poupore said. “We’re trying to figure out what we can do for them.”

The Clay County Fair, which was scheduled to take place April 2-11 at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, was similarly canceled Friday.

“We wanted to make sure the notice was far along ahead so that vendors had times to change plans,” said Tasha Hyder, Clay County Fair general manager.

According to Hyder, the Clay County Fair Authority decided to cancel the fair with the support of Clay County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health. She said it was shut down due to health concerns.

“We are a regional fair,” Hyder said. “About 51% of people coming to the fair come from another county. More than half of our volunteers are in the age group that is affected. We couldn’t live with ourselves if something happened to them.”

Hyder said ticket holders have until April 12 to request a refund.

For more information about the Clay County Fair, call 904-284-1615. For more information about the Putnam County Fair, call 328-3247.