Feeding the Need

INTERLACHEN– The Interlachen Soup Kitchen was bustling with people Thursday as the smell of homemade grilled cheese sandwiches escaped from the building and takeout boxes were given to anyone who needed a hot meal.

Although soup kitchen volunteers have been feeding people in need since 2011, founder David Yonts said the number of people being fed has significantly increased as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

He said the soup kitchen usually drew in 60 to 90 people a day, but volunteers gave out 205 meals Thursday, 184 meals Wednesday and 172 Tuesday.

“A lot of people just don’t know the need. They want to go to bed at night and not think we have that kind of need in this county, but we do,” Yonts said. “We’re here for the community.”

The soup kitchen relies solely on donations and volunteers and Yonts said the kitchen has never closed one day and volunteers feed people on holidays. Food is donated by Hitchcock’s and the kitchen encourages people to donate if they are able to do so.

The soup kitchen is a family affair. He and his wife, Linda Yonts, live right next to the soup kitchen and serve people 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their son, David Yonts Jr., helps out with the kitchen, too.

Although people are not allowed to sit inside and eat because of coronavirus safety precautions, all leftover food is laid out for people to take. Anyone in need of food can enter the building four at a time to pick groceries they need.

“Everybody’s thankful,” David Yonts Jr. said. “There’s actually teenagers who will surprise you that are just as happy to get a dozen eggs as adults are.”

The meal Thursday was grilled cheese sandwiches, a side of potato salad and dessert. Domino’s Pizza in Interlachen has been donating 20 pizzas a day all week to be served at the kitchen. This is part of the pizza company’s national “Feed the Need” giveaway, where the company is donating 200 pizzas per store.

“We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty. When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods,” Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner said in a statement. “We have franchisees and company-owned stores all over the country already doing amazing work in their communities and we know that by amplifying those efforts together, we will be able to help even more people who are struggling right now.”

John Clipper, a retired Putnam County School District employee, has been volunteering at the kitchen since 2016, said the kitchen is what the community needs.

“We’re here to help our community,” Clipper said. “We care about not only the adults; we care about the children. … This is where I belong.”

David Yonts Sr. said there is no age limit to who can get food. There are no questions asked and no names needed. People do not have to be a resident of Putnam County to eat. Since opening in 2011, volunteers have served more than 230,000 meals.

“We enjoy it,” Linda Yonts said.