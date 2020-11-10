Festival called off as COVID lingers

-
The crowd enjoys the show at the Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival in February.
-
A bluegrass band picks and sings in February during the annual Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival at Rodeheaver Boys Ranch.
The Fall Palatka Bluegrass Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus, but festival organizers plan to go ahead with the event’s 17th annual spring counterpart come February.
In a social…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.