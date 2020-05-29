Fifth coronavirus-related death reported

Body

Putnam County health officials reported the youngest local coronavirus-related death Thursday along with five more cases diagnosed.

The latest report brings the county to 149 cases and five deaths since the first case was reported in March, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

The most recent cases were:

– A 26-year-old Pomona Park man.

– A 52-year-old Florahome man.

– A 33-year-old Florahome man.

– A 53-year-old Florahome woman.

– A 54-year-old Palatka woman.

The most recent death was of a 51-year-old Palatka man, making him the youngest fatal victim by about three years.

“Any death causes concern for us,” Putnam County spokesman Jim Troiano said.

Mary Garcia, the administrator for the department in Putnam County, said she and other health officials were “still investigating” the lastest death and five most-recent cases.

Still, Garcia said, she and other state and local officials were sad to hear of another death in Putnam County.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Garcia said in an email.

Troiano said county officials will be monitoring guidelines from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when looking toward the summer. DeSantis last week announced summer camps and outdoor youth activities could resume because the virus tends to affect the older population more than younger people.

The Florida Department of Health said children are not required to wear masks during summer camp activities and children younger than 2 should never wear them.

“Staff, parents or guardians, and children all play an important role in ensuring that camps and sports are safe,” according to a Department of Health statement. “The best way to ensure a safe experience is to maintain a close awareness of symptoms, sending children and staff home when experiencing symptoms and maintaining a clean environment with frequent disinfecting.”

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Putnam County was 3,560 by Thursday, with 95.8% of all cases returning negative, according to the health department.