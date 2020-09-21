Fire/EMS employees recognized for decades of service

Putnam County Fire Rescue Emergency Medical Services employees Jeff Guthrie, Nat Gill, Nikki Glance and Interim Putnam County Fire Chief Paul Flateau are recognized last week for 20 or more years of service in Putnam.

Four Putnam County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services employees celebrated 20 or more years of service to the county last week. Interim Putnam County Fire Chief and Battalion Chief Paul…