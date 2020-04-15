First responders, medical workers get sweet treats from Girl Scouts

Body

Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos and Samoas Girl Scout cookies came in large cases and were stacked tall Wednesday as a donation to Putnam County first responders.

Courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, 177 cases were given to Putnam Community Medical Center, the Emergency Operations Center in Palatka and other county responders.

“Giving back to the community is a pillar of what it means to be a Girl Scout,” Gateway Council CEO Mary Anne Jacobs said in a statement. “Though we may not be able to assist in the aid and care these workers are providing our community friends and family, we can at least help to show our gratitude towards them. Through the Cookies for Health Heroes initiative, we’re proud to provide thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies that will bring a smile to health care workers across North Florida.”

The Girl Scouts organization stopped the door-to-door sale of cookies due to coronavirus cautions but made it possible to purchase cookies online. Cookies can also be bought through local friends or family Girl Scouts who are selling online.

“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil,” Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement. “And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families and consumers connect, explore, find comfort and take action.”

Former girl scout Andrea Conover coordinated the entire delivery for the county and said she felt like she had to help the community when the opportunity was presented.

“As a former Girl Scout and Girl Scout leader, I’m proud to support Girls in Focus Today which helps Girl Scouts locally and promotes opportunities for girls,” Conover said. “When I heard about the cookie donations for medical workers and first responders, I knew I had to help out. I’m happy to have found such a delicious way to thank the people who are keeping us safe.”

Cookies were also sent to Crescent City and Interlachen first responders.

“We are so appreciative of the Gateway Girl Scout Council for thinking of Putnam and our employees during this tough time,” Putnam Community CEO Mark Dooley said. “They and many others in the community have reached out over the past two weeks, and their gestures of support are incredibly meaningful to our staff.”