Full Phase 1 coming with open gyms

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday a full Phase 1 reopening with gyms allowed to do business and restaurants increasing capacity starting Monday.

“I think everyone’s committed to being smart and to being safe, but I do think people want to move forward,” DeSantis said during a press conference Friday.

Restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, DeSantis said. Gyms are allowed to reopen, but social distancing for indoor gyms and thoroughly wiping down equipment after use are strongly recommended.

“If you think about it, this is a respiratory virus that tends to attack people who have some health problems or who isn’t in good physical condition,” DeSantis said. “Don’t we want people to be getting exercise? Don’t we want people to stay in shape?”

On Friday, for the fourth day in a row, Putnam County health officials reported no new coronavirus cases in the county, with the county remaining at 127. A report from floridadisaster.org showed 2,524 people have been tested in Putnam, with 2,395 tests negative and two pending.

Local gym owner Dina Womble said she is excitedly preparing to reopen The Refinery Fitness, 216 St. Johns Ave. in Palatka.

“It’s going to be nice to get back into seeing real people again,” Womble said. “We are definitely planning to hit the ground running.”

She closed Refinery on March 18 but kept live classes going online with Zoom for guests who wanted to keep working out during quarantine, she said.

Bailey’s Health and Fitness announced in a Facebook post the reopening of all its Florida locations.

“All locations will be open for self-guided floor workouts only,” officials said in the post. “(The) children’s play area, live group fitness, live indoor cycling and group training remain closed at this time. … We look forward to helping our members get back to the gym and believe exercise is a vital component to our first line of defense, our immune system.”

Also getting back to business during the full Phase 1 reopening are professional sports venues in Florida, with all professional sports teams being welcome in the state, according to DeSantis. He said amusement parks may submit reopening plans to be reviewed by the state.

Museums and libraries are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and county officials said they plan to reopen county libraries next week. Local officials said they are still developing a plan.

Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 44,138, with 1,917 deaths reported in Florida residents, according to floridadisaster.org.

Residents who have questions regarding coronavirus can contact the county hotline 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily at 329-1904.