Getting a Clean Start

Subhead
District staff prepares as students head back to school
-
Jenkins Middle School teacher Amanda Pinkerton wipes down a desk Friday in preparation for students returning to class Monday.
-
Interlachen High School has one-way hallways to control foot traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Browing-Pearce Elementary School Principal Beth Nelson inspects the school’s cafeteria. Because of COVID-19, Nelson said kindergarteners will have lunch delivered and fifth-graders would not eat in the cafeteria. Every other seat in the cafeteria is marked off with a sticker for social distancing.
-
Jenkins Middle School head custodian Tom Willis sprays down a table in a classroom.
-
Interlachen High School Principal Bryan Helms talks with staff on a Zoom call Friday in a conference room.
On Friday morning, the 2020-2021 school year was about 72 hours from starting.
From a conference room, Interlachen High School Principal Bryan Helms was running down a list of items to his staff on…
