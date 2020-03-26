Getting the Message

Body

Cheers of “I love you” and “We can’t wait to see you in the fall” from teachers rang Wednesday through residences around Mellon Elementary School in Palatka.

A caravan of teachers honking car horns and waving made up a parade called the Teacher Train from Mellon Elementary. The cars drove through neighborhoods whose children attend Mellon as a way to show elementary students their teachers are still thinking of them even though coronavirus caused schools to close.

“All of your educators are having a tough time right now because we miss our kids terribly,” said Lisa Davis, a paraprofessional educator at the school.

Music blasted and signs showed just how much the Mellon Elementary School teachers miss their students. As teachers saw their students, they called out their names with glee.

Nancy Methvin, a kindergarten teacher who’s been teaching for 41 years, said she had to come out and see her kids.

“My little babies, they need hugs and I need hugs,” Methvin said. “We’re going around the neighborhood so that they can see us, and we can see them.”

She said some students don’t come from the best homes and she knows those students depend on their teachers for support.

“Our kids can count on us,” Methvin said. “We’re Mellon (Elementary). Our theme is (be) relentless and protect the pride and that’s what we’re doing today. We’re going to protect the pride.”

Kids and parents gathered outside their doors to wave as their favorite teachers did not forget about them. One of those parents was Darneshia Spell, whose children go to Mellon Elementary.

“I think it’s awesome because the kids really do miss (their teachers),” she said. “For (the kids) to see them, I think it’s awesome.”

The tour went through Woodland Point Apartments, Alhambra Mobile Home Community and Mellon Manor.

“We have a family here at Mellon,” Methvin said.

“These are our kids.”