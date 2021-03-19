Git ’r done: Cable worker credited for saving man attacked by dogs

-
Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach thanks Windstream technician Nicholas Campbell, left, for saving the life of Edward Womble, third from left.
-
Edward Womble, right, thanks Windstream technician Nicholas Campbell for saving him from a pack of aggressive dogs. Campbell was honored Thursday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office with the Life Saving Award.
A Putnam County man found new meaning for the “Git ‘r done” command by comedian Larry the Cable Guy after he saved a cyclist from a harrowing dog pack attack.
Nicholas Campbell, a Windstream…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.