Git ’r done: Cable worker credited for saving man attacked by dogs

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach thanks Windstream technician Nicholas Campbell, left, for saving the life of Edward Womble, third from left.

Edward Womble, right, thanks Windstream technician Nicholas Campbell for saving him from a pack of aggressive dogs. Campbell was honored Thursday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office with the Life Saving Award.

A Putnam County man found new meaning for the “Git ‘r done” command by comedian Larry the Cable Guy after he saved a cyclist from a harrowing dog pack attack. Nicholas Campbell, a Windstream…