Giving Back to the Community

Bread of Life Community Resource Liaison Kim Daley and Dream Team Kitchen ManagerTerri Sorrell hand out food to residents in need Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of Palatka.

Pastor Christopher Coleman and Jermaine Smith, owners of Family Ties, prepare turkeys for the community Wednesday in Palatka.

Pastor Christopher Coleman loads turkey into a takeout container Jermaine Smith is holding at Family Ties in Palatka. The duo cooked 40 turkeys to give to residents during the holiday season.

First Presbyterian Pastor Cliff Lyda, Bread of Life volunteer Freddy Garret and Daley hand out socks and community resources Wednesday.