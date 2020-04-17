Group to add testing site in South Putnam

Body

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County reached 49 by Thursday evening, Express Medical Group announced it would provide testing in Crescent City starting Monday.

The highest number of cases in the county comes from Palatka, where 26 people tested positive.

Two Palatka women, a 46-year-old and a 66-year-old, are the latest two cases in the county, according to the Department of Health.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County, urged residents to comply with guidelines and stay home if possible, especially if they are sick.

“Health officials continue to urge everyone to stay at home if at all possible, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, practice social distancing and avoid groups of 10 or more,” Garcia said in an email.

Other cases in the area include 11 from East Palatka, eight from Interlachen, two from Satsuma, one from Crescent City and one from Welaka.

As cases increase, countywide testing does, too.

The department reported 939 people have been tested in Putnam with 890 of those tests coming back negative and four pending, as of 6 p.m. Thursday from floridadisaster.org.

Express Medical Group in Palatka has tested more than 150 people, CEO George Kastroulis said.

Testing is done in disclosed parking lots for the privacy of patients. A video conference with a doctor is required to get tested. This costs $80 although most insurance policies should cover the cost, and swabbing for coronavirus is covered, he said.

Kastroulis stressed people cannot drive up and get tested without first undergoing a telehealth conference.

The number of cases in Florida rose to 23,340 Thursday evening and 668 deaths were reported in the state, but only one person from Putnam has died.

Nine people in Clay County have died, as well as three from St. Johns County, according to floridadisaster.org.

The Department of Health is not releasing the number of people who have recovered from the virus because the reinfection rate has not been determined.

Express Medical will serve Crescent City residents starting Monday to make it easier for patients in the area. Kastroulis said Express Medical did not want patients to have to drive all the way to Palatka to get tested for coronavirus if they needed the service.

“It gives them other access in the county,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone who needs testing can get to a testing location.”

Testing is done from a person’s car and after being tested, patients must self-isolate for 48 hours while they wait for results to return.

“Testing has been going smoothly,” Kastroulis said. “We’re trying to accommodate every patient we can.”