Groups cancel blood drives amid pandemic

The number of coronavirus cases in Putnam County held at 134 Tuesday, one day after gyms reopened and restaurants increased capacity.

As of Tuesday, three virus-related deaths have been reported in the county, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

Although COVID-19 cases have not increased, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are in critical need of blood donations.

Schools, churches and businesses that usually host blood drives, remain closed, which has resulted in a low supply, specifically in types O and B, according to a press release.

“We are so grateful to our donors who came in to donate as our community was first impacted by COVID-19, and we ask blood donors and those who have not given before to continue to help,” Brite Whitaker, director of outreach with LifeSouth, said in a statement. “We want to make sure the blood is on the shelves when our local patients need it most.”

To be eligible to donate, people must be at least 17 or 16 with a parent’s permission, in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors are encouraged to book an appointment as soon as possible. Social distancing is being enforced and donors are advised to wait in their vehicles until it is time for their appointments.

The blood bank, at 6003 Crill Ave. in Palatka, serves Putnam Community Medical Center.

Beginning Friday, LifeSouth is honoring 19-year-old Jake Gray, who is battling Evans syndrome and is being treated at UF Health, according to a press release. He is expected to need more transfusions in the future.

People can donate through Monday and donors will receive a T-shirt and free box of Girl Scout cookies for their contribution.

For additional information, call LifeSouth at 888-795-2707.

The number of tests the Department of Health reported for Putnam County on Tuesday was 2,775. However, the number of people who tested negative were 2,633. Combined with the number of people who tested positive, it added up to 2,767.

Health officials said two tests were pending and four tests were inconclusive. County officials said they were unsure why the numbers did not add up but said it could be a glitch because testing is “a moving target.”

“It’s a very fluid process,” Putnam County spokesman Jim Troiano said. “We have cases that are transferred out. We have cases that are transferred in.”

He said testing is ongoing daily. The Department of Health has said earlier that 90 of those testing positive for the virus have recovered.

Gyms reopened Monday at 50% capacity and restaurants and retail stores were allowed to increase to 50% capacity as Putnam County moved into the full Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan for slowly reopening the state.

All branches of the Putnam County Library System reopened Tuesday with limited hours and capacity.

Most branches are open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Bostwick branch is open Tuesday and Thursday noon – 6 p.m., Wednesday, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and. and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday.

Newspapers and magazines will be unavailable in libraries, and the buildings are limited to 25 people, according to library staff.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached 46,944 Tuesday, with 2,052 deaths reported statewide, according to the department.

For any questions regarding COVID-19, call the county hotline 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily at 329-1904.