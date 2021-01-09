Hanging it Up for Good

Subhead Decorated bloodhound sailing into retirement

K9 Putnam, who is going into retirement, is honored by Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, right, and handler Sgt. Emmett Merritt.

K9 Putnam eats a treat in front of Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, right, and handler Sgt. Emmett Merritt. Putnam, 9, is retiring after a career filled with finding people, drugs and stolen items in this and surrounding counties.

A bloodhound with seven years of experience with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is quitting his day job. Sgt. Emmett Merritt is K9 Putnam’s handler and spoke of the bond between the two. Merritt…