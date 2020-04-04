Hardware store donates to help FHP’s job easier

Body

Hagan Ace Hardware donated supplies this week to Florida Highway Patrol troopers who were stationed at Interstate 95 traffic checkpoints.

Hagan Ace is in East Palatka and supplies from all eight Ace locations went toward helping troopers.

On Wednesday, owner Bill Hagan and Director of Store Operations Jacob Hagan donated 40 bottles of No Natz bug spray and more than 60 bottles of spray hand sanitizer with the help of No Natz owners David and Kay Damino.

“Being community-focused is one of our core values. When we heard the FHP officers were being eaten alive by gnats at the I-95 car checkpoint, we offered No-Natz to them,” Bill Hagan said in a statement. “We know the owners of No-Natz, gave them a call and they quickly donated and shipped additional product for the cause. These men and women are putting themselves at risk for our good so it was the least we could do for them.”

Other donations around the county include a donation of 160 N95 masks to Putnam County Emergency Services from Marty Fillman at Marty’s Trailer Depot in Palatka.

Anyone with N95 masks, isolation gowns, Nitrile gloves or medical gloves to donate are asked to call 329-0379.

“We love our communities and those that serve, protect and care for us. There was a need and we had the resources to help,” Jacob Hagan said. “Making their job a little more bearable was the least we could do.”