Hometown Hero

Cliff Prince had the kind of day any casual angler would wish to have on this date last year.

The bass were hitting the reel. And it wasn’t the usual small catches either – these were the big ones. In his case, those catches came on the final day of the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite Series on the St. Johns River.

When Prince rode his boat back to the Palatka docks, imagine the surprise the Palatka native – and those in the crowd – had when the bass got weighed and the number was revealed to the fans who came to support the anglers.

“Sixteen pounds” it was announced.

Prince, who had a productive third day of 14 pounds, 12 ounces in catches the day before just to get into the Top 20 for the final day of competitive fishing, leaped nearly the entire leaderboard from 20th to fourth place at the end of the tournament. He eventually lost to Connecticut native Paul Mueller by 6 pounds and lost out by 5 ounces of third place to Kelley Jaye.

The 2021 Bassmaster Elite event on the St. Johns River takes place starting Thursday, and the 51-year-old Prince, a 1989 Palatka High graduate, goes in with a new attitude, hoping to be at the top of the leaderboard to make the locals happy by Sunday’s scheduled final round. Last week, Prince thought about how close he has come to winning events on the St. Johns River.

“I’ve been right there, but I’ve had some mishaps that cost me winning,” he said. “That’s nobody’s fault but mine. That’s why it’s called ‘fishing’ instead of ‘catching.’”

Being the local in the event, Prince said he knows he has a target on his back each time he competes here. And this weekend will not be any different as the best in the world come to Palatka to compete. And as per usual for this and every other event, it will be just Prince and his assigned marshal out on the water.

“It works on you, but it’s all good. I’m used to it,” Prince said. “I’ve done this on the Bassmaster tours for over 10 years, so it just comes second nature now.”

And this year’s event will be completely different from a year ago. With COVID-19 hitting the country in full stride last March, the crowds for the weigh-ins each day will not be as big as they have been the past couple of years, taking a little of the roar of the crowd out of the event.

Prince saw those events and crowds slim down through most of last year.

“It is a different world now,” Prince said. “When we first started back, they didn’t allow crowds. The only people allowed in front of the stage were camera people and media. That’s always been one good thing about Palatka ... we always had good turnouts. About 90% of those people know me or are friends of mine. It’s always been fun, but I think there’ll be enough people there to still make it good.”

Still, Prince said he knows numbers might be low for this year’s turnout, saying, “I wouldn’t blame the people (who) didn’t show because this stuff is pretty serious. I think I had (the virus) a few weeks back and it wasn’t bad on me. But for others, it could kill them. So I can’t blame them for being cautious.”

Like always, especially in Palatka, Prince will have his support staff of mother Jessie, wife Kelley and children Gracie, 19, and Syler, 16, already a competitive angler on the high school level, there to cheer him on for that elusive first-ever victory in competition.

“Gracie loves saltwater fishing and Syler is tournament fishing now and he’s a pretty good angler,” Prince said. “With my wife, my mother and my kids, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it wasn’t for the way they supported me.”

