Hospice gifts exemplify caring spirit during pandemic

Body

Compassion during the coronavirus outbreak is not lost as volunteers made face masks for Haven Hospice employees and greeting cards for patients unable to have any in-person visits.

Volunteers made 2,000 face masks with the logo “HavenStrong.” Half were given to Haven volunteers and employees and the other half to community partners.

“This is something we thought about after updated face mask guidelines were released by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” Fred Schaaf, Haven’s director of professional liaisons, said in a statement. “The purpose is to do something for our referral partners, employees and volunteers. During the pandemic, they can wear these masks in the public or while inside Haven’s buildings.

“We want to show the community that we appreciate what they’re doing and provide something important as we look forward to starting back to regular business.”

Haven Hospice serves 18 Florida counties with one location in Palatka, which has had 83 reported coronavirus cases. Although reports showed Palatka with the most COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, the county reported no new cases Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

Cases remain at 127 for the second day in a row with two deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began.

People with underlying health conditions and the elderly population are encouraged to self-isolate. Nursing homes are not allowing visitation, and Haven Hospice volunteers are making sure patients are not forgotten by crafting personalized greeting cards.

“Haven’s volunteers are dedicated to supporting staff, patients and families in any way they can,” Susie Finfrock, Haven’s manager of clinical volunteer services, said in a statement. “Sometimes, that means thinking outside the box to find a way to reach people. These amazing volunteers have such huge hearts and they are really missing volunteering. I am glad we were able to coordinate a way for them to give back.”

Haven Marketing Specialist Hailey Reidy said the cards have already been distributed to facilities, but volunteers are still delivering to patients who are in their own homes.

In other coronavirus news, Putnam County tests increased to 2,441, with 2,312 tests returning negative and two pending. Florida cases were at 42,402 Wednesday, with 1,872 deaths reported, according to floridadisaster.org.

Residents who have questions regarding the virus can contact the county hotline 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily at 329-1904.