Hospital receives trove of gloves, masks from business

Putnam Community Medical Center received extra personal protective equipment Wednesday, courtesy of Harbor Freight Tools.

The hospital received 94,000 pairs of gloves and 175 face shields, Putnam Community CEO Mark Dooley said.

“We are very appreciative of Harbor Freight for thinking of the hospital and our heroes who are on the front lines every day,” Dooley said in an email.

Harbor Freight Tools, which has a location in Palatka, advertised on its website it would be donating 44 million pairs of gloves and hundreds of thousands of face masks and face shields to communities Harbor Freight stores serve.

The company received 13,000 applications from hospitals and 43,000 emails from customers recommending hospitals to benefit the donations.

“The immediate need for PPE is beyond alarming,” said Eric Smidt, Harbor Freight owner and founder. “We are deeply grateful for the enormous efforts of those caring for those inflicted with COVID-19 and for everyone fighting to limit its spread.

The days ahead will be challenging, but together we will get through this fight.

Dooley said the equipment has been put in inventory and will be used if needed.

“This donation will be a great benefit to our staff today and going forward as we navigate new and difficult situations,” he said.