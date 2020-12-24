Hundreds of hospital workers expected to receive vaccination

Putnam Community Medical Center intensive care physician Dr. Richard Feibelman smiles behind his mask as he receives the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Dr. Elaine Frazier, an emergency room physician at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the hospital.

Fifty-eight frontline Putnam Community Medical Center employees received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday with hundreds more likely to be administered soon. CEO Mark Dooley said he expects…